Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 4 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran arrived at Chennai railway station to receive passengers coming via a special train from Balasore.

The special train from Balasore with about 700 passengers will reach MGR Central Railway Station in Chennai shortly, informed the officials.

Also Read | Hong Kong: 8 Held on Eve of Tiananmen Square Anniversary.

Gagandeep Singh Bedi, secretary to Tamil Nadu Health Department, said special arrangements have been made for the arriving passengers.

"Persons who were in the Coromandel Express at the time of the crash are coming from Balasore to Chennai in a Special Train within a few minutes. They will be arriving at Chennai MGR Central Railway station. A TNDRF team, police personnel, and commandos are ready to receive them at the railway station," Bedi said.

Also Read | Odisha Train Tragedy: PM Narendra Modi Commends Members of Rescue Teams for Their Work After Three-Train Crash in Balasore.

According to the officials, a total of 700 passengers will be reaching Chennai via a special train. Of this, 293 passengers are from Tamil Nadu, the officials informed.

The official toll in the devastating train accident has been pegged at 288 so far, with 1,000 more sustaining injuries.

A report quoted officials as saying that a total of 1,175 injured passengers were admitted to various government and private hospitals. Of these, 793 have been discharged after treatment. Currently, 382 passengers are undergoing treatment in various government and private hospitals. The condition two of them is said to be critical, the report said.

The preliminary report on the tragedy said the three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and a good train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore district. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)