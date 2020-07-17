Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 17 (ANI): Saffron colour was allegedly thrown on social reformer EV Ramasamy Periyar's statue in Sundarapuram in Coimbatore on Friday.

A complaint has been filed by Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) workers in the matter. Periyar supporters and DMK workers gathered at the spot here.

Taking to Twitter, DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi condemned this move stating that Periyar is not a mere statue but the path to social justice.

"Even after decades after his demise Periyar is still the one who sets the narrative. He is not a mere statue but the path to self-respect and social justice including those who smear him with colours," Kanimozhi tweeted. (ANI)

