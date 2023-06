Tirunelveli (TN), Jun 27 (PTI) An FIR was filed on Tuesday against ruling DMK MP S Gnanathiraviam and several others in connection with an assault here on a pastor, police said.

The DMK has sent a show cause notice to the MP seeking his explanation and warned of disciplinary action if the directive was not complied within seven days.

Also Read | Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Announces Free Smartphones and Internet Services to 40 Lakh Women in July.

The attack on pastor Godfrey Noble on Monday, allegedly by supporters of the MP was reportedly due to 'differences' between two groups associated with the Tirunelveli Church of South India (CSI) Diocese, in matters related to administration.

Besides, the 58-year old Parliamentarian, others who have been named in the FIR include Jay Singh, Moonradaippu John and Michael associated with a church group. Gnanathiraviam was elected from Tirunelveli Lok Sabha constituency in 2019 and he is a member of the church.

Also Read | Vegetable Prices Spike Due to Inadequate Rains, Soaring Temperature in Karnataka.

IPC sections including rioting, voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation and abetment have been slapped on them following a complaint from Noble, they said.

The ruling party, refraining from making any direct reference to the incident said it has received complaint alleging Gnanathiraviam brought disrepute to the party and hindered its growth. Hence, a letter has been sent to him seeking his explanation within seven days.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)