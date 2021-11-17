Chennai, Nov 17 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Wednesday recorded 782 new coronavirus cases and 13 deaths, as the declining trend of fresh infections and active ones in the state continued.

Also Read | Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: 28 Indian Sikh Pilgrims Arrive in Pakistan Via Kartarpur Corridor on 1st Day of Its Reopening.

The active cases dropped to 9,211 from the 9,349 on Tuesday, according to a government bulletin.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills Wife Over Suspicion of Extramarital Affair Near Tirupati; Accused Absconding.

The new cases pushed the cumulative positives to 27,17,203 while the toll mounted to 36,324 following the 13 deaths.

As many as 907 persons were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, pushing the total recoveries to 26,71,668.

Among the districts, Chennai reported the highest fresh cases of 116, followed by Coimbatore at 115.

While no new cases emerged from Tenkasi and Theni on Wednesday, 16 of the total 38 districts returned single-digit new cases.

Of the 13 deceased, one person did not have any pre-existing health conditions, the bulletin added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)