Chennai, Nov 15 (PTI) Tamil Nadu logged 1,819 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the overall tally to 7.58 lakh while the toll in the state aggregated to 11,478 with 12 fatalities, the health department said on Sunday.

Tamil Nadu saw its daily cases dropping below the 2,000 mark with 1,939 new infections on November 13 and 1,912 cases on November 14.

Meanwhile, recoveries continued to outnumber the new infections with 2,520 people walking out of health care facilities after getting cured taking the overall tally to 7.30 lakh till date. Active cases in the state stood at 16,441, the bulletin said.

The number of samples tested on Sunday was 64,213, aggregating to 1.07 crore so far.

Chennai added 502 positive cases to its tally of 2.08 lakh.

Of the total 11,478 deaths reported in the State, Chennai accounted for 3,765 so far. Besides Chennai, two districts in the State reported infections in triple digits-- Coimbatore 171 cases and Chengalpet 123.

Pudukottai recorded the least with two new cases. All the 12 who died on Sunday had comorbidity or chronic illness. PTI VIJ

