Chennai, Dec 21 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Monday logged 1,071 new COVID-19 cases and 12 more fatalities, taking the caseload to 8,07,962 and the death toll to 11,995.

With 1,157 patients getting discharged, 7,86,472 people have got cured and active cases dipped to 9,495, a health department bulletin said.

All the 12 deceased had co-morbidities and the death toll of 11,995 covers 3,960 from here.

The fresh cases include 306 reported by Chennai, Coimbatore 109 and neighbouring Chengelpet and Kancheepuram 65 and 35 respectively. The count of over eight lakh total cases include 2,22,580 from the state capital.

As many as 63,016 samples were tested and cumulatively 1,35,23,032 specimens have been examined till date under the Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction method in 235 COVID labs of the state.

