Chennai, Apr 9 (PTI):Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 5,441 new coronavirus cases and 23 deaths, taking the caseload of active cases to 9,20,827 and the fatalities to 12,863.

Of the 23 people who died, 20 had co-morbidities.

Chennai accounted for the bulk of fresh cases with 1,752 while the recoveries were 514 and the deaths at 10.

The metro'soverall tally is 2,61,072 cases with 12,861 undergoing treatment. The total recoveries stood at 2,43,909 while the number of deaths were at 4,302.

After Chennai, Coimbatore reported the highest number of cases at 473 followed by Chengalpattu 465, Trichy 213, Thiruvallur 195, Kancheepuram 153, Cuddalore and Tiruppur 148 each, Thanjavur 144, Madurai 142, Salem 126, Nagapattinam 124, Tirunelveli 114 and Vellore 109.

Except Perambalur which reported four fresh cases, the remaining districts reported positive cases in double digits.

About 32 people, including four UAE and one from Qatar, and the rest from within India added to the 5,441 new cases today, according to the health bulletin.

A total of 1,890 were discharged todayand the cumulative figure of recoveries till date stood at8,74,305. As the state is stepping up the vaccination drive, Chief Minister K Palaniswami today took the second dose of Covaxin at the government hospital, Salem. He had taken the first dose on March 11 at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here. He appealed to the members of the public to get vaccinated to safeguard themselves from the virus and also strictly adhere to the governments instructions on breaking the virus chain. State Revenue Minister R B Udayakumar was administered the first dose of Covaxin at the Rajaji Government Hospital in Madurai.

