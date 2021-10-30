Chennai, Oct 30 (PTI) Citing a Supreme Court order that prohibited firecrackers containing Barium salts, the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday warned of action under criminal law in case of violations.

Referring to the Supreme Court order in this respect, the Tamil Nadu government said the directives of the apex court vis-a-vis firecrackers would be implemented in toto.

In compliance with such directives, manufacture of firecrackers with Barium salt content and also the 'Saravedi' kind of firecracker (wherein single units are clubbed together to make it a string) is banned in Tamil Nadu, the government said in an official release.

Also, storage, transportation and sale of such products are prohibited, the government said and asked the people to not use such banned firecrackers.

As per norms, action would be launched under criminal law against violators of the Supreme Court directives, the Tamil Nadu government said.

On October 29, the Supreme Court had said that celebration cannot be at the cost of others' health and clarified that while there is no total ban on use of firecrackers, those fireworks which contain Barium salts are prohibited.

Deepavali will be celebrated on November 4.

