Viluppuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 19 (ANI): Tamil Nadu State Women's Commission Chairman AS Kumari and District Collector C Palani conducted an enquiry with the women who were rescued from the Vikravandi Anbu Jyoti Ashram in Villupuram district.

On Saturday, Tamil Nadu Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu ordered a probe by the Crime Branch CID into allegations of torture and sexual harassment of residents at the Anbu Jothi Ashram, Villupuram district.

The ashram, registered under the Nalla Samariyar Charitable Trust, has been functioning without a licence as a home for persons with mental illnesses and retardation, destitute women, beggars and alcohol addicts, at Kundalapuliyur village in Villupuram district since 2005, the sources said.

Based on complaints received about Vikravandi Anbu Jyoti Ashram, 141 persons were rescued from the ashram by the district administration and police and 24 persons were rescued from another house.

Those who were rescued from the ashram were admitted to Mundiambakkam Hospital for medical treatment. Those who are in good condition are accommodated in other homes in the district and medical colleges

Currently, 54 persons, including 38 males and 16 females, are receiving treatment at Mundiyambakkam Medical College and Hospital. This includes 2 female victims. The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu has ordered the CBCID Police to investigate the Anbu Jyoti Ashram case.

Therefore, this case will be investigated in a fair manner. So far, a total of 8 persons have been arrested as owners and employees of Anbu Jyoti Ashram.

As of today, the Commission has conducted an enquiry into the affected persons. Tamil Nadu said that the report would be submitted to the Tamil Nadu government soon. (ANI)

