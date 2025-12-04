Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 4 (ANI): Former Puducherry Lt Governor and senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan has criticised the Tamil Nadu government over the 'disruption' of the Karthigai Deepam festival in Thirupparankundram, alleging that Hindu rights had been violated.

In a statement on Wednesday, Soundararajan said the festival, which should have been conducted peacefully, had been disturbed due to "selfish political motives." She claimed that despite a court order, the rights of Hindu devotees had not been honoured.

Also Read | ‘School Shutdown’ in Maharashtra: Schools To Remain Closed on December 5 As 15 Organisations Call for Protest Against Implementation of Sanch Manyata Policy.

She alleged that the police acted to "satisfy Communist allies," adding that BJP and Hindu Munnani workers were targeted. "This is unacceptable. The uprising of Hindus will become the downfall of the DMK," she said.

The BJP leader also accused the ruling party of selectively accepting court orders. "When court rulings favour them, they accept them; when they don't, they question the judiciary. This is a clear expression of the DMK's anti-Hindu stance," she said.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin India Visit: Private Dinner With PM Narendra Modi ‘One of the Key Points’ of Russian President’s Visit to India, Says Kremlin.

Soundararajan added that no other state required Hindus to "struggle this much" for their rights and asserted that the DMK would face consequences in the 2026 elections. She further criticised the INDIA alliance, alleging that it "sows division" by not extending greetings for Hindu festivals.

She said, "The DMK will pay a heavy price in 2026 for keeping Communists who praise the government for stripping away Hindu rights within their alliance."

There was no immediate response from the ruling DMK on the allegations. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)