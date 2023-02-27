Tamil Nadu [India], February 27 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote a birthday card on Monday to the people of Tamil Nadu and the cadres expressing his gratitude for the advanced birthday wishes.

In his card, Stalin wrote, "Having returned from Erode East by-election campaigning, I am writing this with great joy at the emotional reception of the people there. On the last day of election campaigning, I travelled to Erode with the plan of campaign for one day for the winning candidate of the Congress Party, EVKS Elangovan, who is contesting on behalf of the Secular Progressive Alliance."

Explaining his tour to Erode, Stalin wrote, "Landing at Coimbatore airport on the first night, it was around 10.30 pm when we reached Erode. Although there was no event at that time due to election norms, people gathered and showered love. Many women stood with their children and greeted me. A man stood with his child. As soon as he saw my vehicle slowing down, he eagerly ran over and handed his baby girl a packet of food and asked her to give it to me."

"After finishing work in Chennai, coming to Coimbatore and traveling from there to Erode, I saw the spirit of Tamil Nadu in the love of that Tamil who bought fried rice and made his daughter give it by hand, thinking whether I would have eaten it or not!" he added.

Expressing his feeling with advanced birthday wishes, Stalin wrote, "I was moved when his daughter gave me a food packet and wished me "Advance Happy Birthday Grandpa". The women and children gathered there were happy to wish me a happy birthday in advance. I was filled with excitement when I remember my birthday with people's greetings".

Stalin mentioned the criticism of opponents against him and said, "Before we came to power, our opponents in the political arena shot innumerable arrows of criticism at me. They are still shooting. They spread rumors about the club. They made false accusations, They predicted astrology and horoscope more than me. None of them put me off. Instead, they fertilized me and weighed me down. That made me work More and more. They boosted people's confidence. As a result, the judgment of the people placed the responsibility of governance in our hands."

"My goal is to make Tamil Nadu the premier state of India through the projects implemented in one and a half years, the promises fulfilled and the ongoing activities. It is the objective of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam that with Tamil Nadu attaining such a state, the diversity and unity of the Indian Union should not be destroyed, and the state of religious harmony and democracy should flourish again, CM Stalin added.

CM also wrote about his thoughts against hanging banners and decorations on birthdays and requested the citizens to hoist two-color flag of the league in a simple manner.

"My 70th birthday has never been one for extravagance or demonstration, except as an opportunity to make a concerted effort to do so. I have been insisting, not now, but since my time as Youth Secretary of DMK, that banner hanging, decorations and extravagant celebrations should be strictly avoided in the name of birthday celebrations."

"My request is to hoist the two-color flag of the League in a simple manner, proclaim the Five Great Principles, provide welfare assistance to the poor and needy, and act in a beneficial manner by giving a gold medal to the senior pioneers of the League. Whatever the DMK members do, I request them to conduct the events in a simple manner without giving any space to the opposing parties who are waiting for criticism," he added.

Further inviting the people to attend his birthday, Stalin mentioned, "As the president of DMK, I give permission to you, my siblings, to attend my birthday party".

CM Stalin also expressed his condolences for the death of Kalaignar and wrote, "After the natural separation of our vital leader Kalaignar from us, in the environment where the responsibility of the leadership of the organisation has been placed on my shoulders, it is natural that the leaders of the National level should know and support the political position of the great Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam."

"In regard to that, at Chennai, the Nandanam YMCA party has planned to organize a general Meeting by TN Minister M. Subramanian, Secretary of Chennai South District DMK on the evening of March 1. The general secretary of the party TN Minister of Water Resources Duraimurugan will preside over the general meeting of the birthday party held at Thital. Party Treasurer - Parliamentary DMK Committee President DR Balu will deliver the welcome address," CM added.

"Indian National Congress Party leader Mallikarjuna Kharge MP, Jammu and Kashmir former Chief Minister and National Conference Party leader Farooq Abdullah, Uttar Pradesh former Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal Party leader Tejaswi Yadav will be present at the special meeting," his letter read further.

Talking more about the gathering Stalin wrote, "National Level Leaders will address the gathering, I am addressing this general meeting with the responsibility to protect the unity and diversity of the country and the democratic rights granted by the Constitution and to take forward the future action plan for it".

CM Stalin concluded his letter by thanking everyone who wished him and promised the citizens to work effortlessly for their welfare.

"On the occasion of my 70th birthday, one of you, my Kazhagam brothers and sisters, I would like to heartily accept the warm wishes of each and every one of you, and I wish that we all stand together and continue to work for the democratic charity that establishes the basic objectives of Dravidian ideology, namely social justice - equality - self-respect - statehood, not only in Tamil Nadu but also at the level of the Indian Union".

"We will work in coordination with the movements that share our principles. Let's make Tamil Nadu a flagship state, let's save India's diversity is my birthday message for every one of you, I am ready to work tirelessly accordingly. I consider the cooperation of idealistic siblings to be the best wishes," he added. (ANI)

