New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): Delhi Minister and BJP leader Parvesh Verma on Tuesday, said the CAG report to be tabled today will expose the 'corruption' of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Verma stated that the report would reveal the extent of the party's wrongdoings and emphasized that the people of Delhi and taxpayers had been taken advantage of.

"The CAG report we have been eagerly waiting for is finally here. Today, we will uncover the extent of the Aam Aadmi Party's corruption. We will see just how severe it was. The people of Delhi have been looted, and taxpayers have been taken advantage of. Once the report is out, I will provide all the details," he said.

Another Minister Ashish Sood said that those who looted from the people will now have to return it.

"Everyone's eyes are on the CAG and the irregularities that will be found in the report. The one who has looted from the people will have to return it," he said.

BJP MLA Ravinder Singh Negi said, "We are prepared, CAG report will be tabled today. All the corruption done by them (AAP) will be recovered from them. Investigation will be done on the basis of the CAG report and more than half of their ministers will be sent to jail..."

The newly formed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Delhi, under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, will present 14 reports by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on the second day of the eighth legislative assembly of the Delhi Assembly.

The reports are expected to highlight financial irregularities during the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

Speaking to ANI, Delhi BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva said, "CAG report is a list of the black deeds of AAP. We had promised the people of Delhi during the elections that whoever has committed corruption will have to answer. Today, we hope that after the speech of LG, when the CAG report will be tabled, all their black deeds will come before the people of Delhi."

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa also commented on the reports, saying, "Today, the CAG report, which exposed the scams of Arvind Kejriwal's government, will be tabled in the Delhi Assembly. Arvind Kejriwal had kept it hidden for the last 3 years... 14 such reports will be tabled one by one... Arvind Kejriwal had kept the report hidden all this time because he knew his loot, scams, and corruption would be exposed.". (ANI)

