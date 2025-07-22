Ambala, Jul 22 (PTI) A two-year-old boy was killed in Ambala City after a jeep hit the scooter he was riding with his parents, police said on Tuesday.

The parents of the child went to a market to make some purchases on Monday evening when the jeep hit their scooter, causing the toddler to fall on the road, police said.

Also Read | India Reported 37 Lakh Dog Bite Cases in 2024, Says MoS SP Singh Baghel in Lok Sabha, Steps Up Stray Dog Control Measures.

Before he could be saved, a tyre of the jeep ran over the child. The jeep driver took the child and his parents to a private hospital and left, police said.

Later, the parents took their son to another private hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

Also Read | Free Medical Consultation at Home? PIB Fact Check Finds Claim As True, Says Citizens Across India Can Consult Doctors via 'eSanjeevani OPD' Teleconsultation System.

Based on the complaint of the family, police have launched a probe after registering a case.

Investigating officer Jasbir Singh said the complaint mentioned a black jeep, which hit the toddler, and a hunt is on to arrest the driver.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)