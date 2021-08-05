New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated wrestler Ravi Dahiya who bagged a Silver medal in Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

"India is proud of Ravi Dahiya for winning the wrestling Silver at #Tokyo2020. You came back into bouts from very difficult situations and won them. Like a true champion, you demonstrated your inner strength too. Congratulations for the exemplary wins & bringing glory to India," tweeted Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country takes great pride in Ravi Dahiya's achievement.

"Ravi Kumar Dahiya is a remarkable wrestler! His fighting spirit and tenacity are outstanding. Congratulations to him for winning the Silver Medal at #Tokyo2020. India takes great pride in his accomplishments," tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also congratulated Dahiya.

"Congratulations to Ravi Dahiya for the Silver medal in the #Olympics. He has distinguishing himself as a fine wrestler and a wonderful sportsperson. He has made the country proud with his achievement," tweeted Singh.

Indian wrestler Ravi Dahiya on Thursday settled for silver after going down against Russian Olympic Committee's (ROC) Zavur Uguev in the men's 57 kg freestyle category at the Tokyo Olympics.

Uguev dominated the match and didn't give any chance to the Indian grappler to come out with flying colours as India lost the chance to win its first gold medal in wrestling. (ANI)

