Kolkata, Oct 24 (PTI) BJP's top brass made a mistake by indiscriminately inducting TMC leaders ahead of the assembly polls in West Bengal, the saffron party's national general secretary Anupam Hazra said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters in Bolpur, Hazra said that many of those inducted were not loyal to the BJP and had no respect for the party's ideology.

"Loyal, old-time BJP workers felt ignored. They were not consulted during the high-voltage campaign before the assembly polls. Undue importance was given to these new entrants who joined the BJP for power. The party's top brass made a mistake by indiscriminately inducting TMC leaders," he claimed.

"Many performers (actors) had joined the BJP without knowing the party's ideology. They were fielded in the polls without consulting the rank and file who work for the party throughout the year," Hazra added.

Reacting to the comments, state BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said the party was assessing the reasons behind the setback but no real party man should air his views in the press.

"Anupam has cited some factors and we are also assessing the reasons, but if he talks about inducting TMC leaders as an issue, he himself had come from Trinamool," Bhattacharya said.

The TMC said the BJP was facing internal squabble after defeat in the assembly polls.

"It will grow more intense in the coming days," TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh claimed.

