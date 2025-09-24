Patna (Bihar) [India], September 24 (ANI): Senior Congress leaders have started arriving in Bihar to attend the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting scheduled for Wednesday in Patna. The timing and location of the meeting are considered crucial, with the Bihar Assembly elections expected by the end of 2025.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah landed at Patna airport on Tuesday to participate in the key gathering of the party's top decision-making body. Congress MP Randeep Surjewala also reached Patna and, while speaking to the media, underlined Bihar's historic role in shaping political discourse.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 24 September 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

"The land of Bihar has consistently created new history, from Champaran to the present day. The policy and ideological decisions that the CWC will take under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge will prove similarly far-reaching," Surjewala said.

Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel also arrived in the state and referred to party leader Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks. "Rahul Gandhi made two important remarks last month: caste census and vote theft. The atomic bomb has been detonated. Now we are waiting for the hydrogen bomb," Baghel said.

Also Read | Akasa Air Faces Technical Glitch, Airlines Says 'Booking and Check-In Services May Be Temporarily Unavailable'.

Earlier, Congress MP KC Venugopal prepared for a crucial meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) in Patna, Bihar, where several key issues are on the agenda, ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.

The meeting takes place amid a nationwide agitation against alleged vote tampering, with a signature campaign underway across the country. The upcoming Bihar elections are expected to be a major topic of discussion, given the state's political significance.

"We are doing the CWC meeting in Patna, the meeting is not related to elections... we are doing this very frequently. There are many issues to be discussed... there's a national agitation against vote theft. A signature campaign is also underway across the country... therefore, we have to also discuss this apart from many other political issues. Of course, the Bihar elections will be a topic of discussion..." Venugopal told ANI.

The CWC meeting will take place at Sadaqat Ashram, the Congress's state party headquarters in Patna. The meeting is expected to be attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi, Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee president Rajesh Ram, the party's Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru, and Congress Legislature Party leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan, among others.

The party's state in-charge, Krishna Allavaru, informed of the CWC meet in a press conference on Monday, while highlighting that the party is set to discuss multiple issues, including alleged 'vote chori' (vote theft) and others such as increasing crime, unemployment, and inflation, which are plaguing the state.

"Congress will definitely talk about Bihar in Bihar, but also will talk about the nation in the state. There are many issues to be addressed in Bihar, unemployment, inflation, increasing crime, crimes against women, also the ceasefire or surrender in front of Trump," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)