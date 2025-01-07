India News | Top Officials Inspect Mahakumbh Mela Area Ahead of Commencement

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 7 (ANI): As the world's largest religious gathering, the Mahakumbh, draws near, DIG Mahakumbh Vaibhav Krishna and SSP Kumbh Rajesh Dwivedi on Tuesday inspected the Kumbh Mela area.

"Police are conducting their drills and rehearsals on the placement of force at different points in the Kumbh area. The emphasis of the police is to ensure that devotees face no problems," said DIG Mahakumbh Vaibhav Krishna while speaking to ANI.

Also Read | Gold, Silver Prices in India: Yellow Metal Climbs INR 700 to INR 79,700 per 10 gm; White Metal Jumps INR 1,300 Due to Fresh Buying by Jewellers and Depreciation in Indian Rupee.

Meanwhile, a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) conducted a mock drill at Arail Ghat on Monday in line with the preparations for the Mahakumbh 2025.

Speaking to ANI, NDRF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) MK Sharma said that the NDRF is fully prepared for the grand upcoming event, and their aim is to make the devotees and refugees believe that agencies like NDRF are ready to deal with every kind of challenge in their service.

Also Read | Delhi Murder Case: Man Who Strangled Wife Over Suspicion of Infidelity Also Planned to Kill Her Friend, Say Police.

Sharma further said that the NDRF team is conducting a mock drill to overcome any challenge that could emerge during the event, and their team is prepared to deal with any chemical, biological, or radiological nuclear emergency.

The NDRF on Monday also rescued a family of nine from drowning in the Ganga River here.

The family was seen calling for help after their boat was drifting uncontrollably due to strong water waves, and when the calls were noticed by Deputy Inspector General of NDRF, Manoj Kumar Sharma, he immediately directed the team to rescue them.

The Mahakumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 45 crore devotees are expected for the event. During the Mahakumbh, devotees will gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, to take a holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation).

The Mahakumbh will conclude on February 26. The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)