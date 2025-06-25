Chandigarh, Jun 25 (PTI) Punjab Police has devised a comprehensive, multi-layered, and inter-agency security and coordination plan, deploying advanced surveillance, strategic force deployment, and round-the-clock coordination for the safe and smooth conduct of the upcoming annual Amarnath Yatra, officials said.

The Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to commence on July 3, and will continue till August 9. The annual pilgrimage draws lakhs of devotees from all across India, many of whom travel through Punjab, particularly the Pathankot district, on their way to the holy cave shrine in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Wednesday, Punjab's Special Director General of Police (law and order) Arpit Shukla chaired a high-level comprehensive security and coordination meeting of the police, Army, civil administration, and other security agencies to review and strengthen the security arrangements for the annual pilgrimage.

The meeting, which was held in Pathankot, focused on strategic preparations for the yatra, encompassing diverse aspects such as police deployment, security measures, traffic management, and disaster management.

Shukla emphasised the need for heightened vigilance given Pathankot's strategic location, which shares 26.38 km of International Border with Pakistan and houses critical defence installations.

He said that level of security has been further increased and commandant-level officers have been made in-charge of all the roads leading to Jammu and Kashmir.

The yatra route has been divided into well-defined security sectors under the charge of commandant-rank officers, ensuring 24x7 ground-level supervision and rapid response capabilities in case of any exigency, he said.

A round-the-clock Command and Control Centre has been established at Nakka Madhopur, supervised by a gazetted officer, to monitor all vehicle and pilgrim movements using advanced surveillance systems, he added, according to an official statement.

Shukla said that daily anti-sabotage and security checks are being carried out at sensitive locations, including railway stations, bus stands, langar (community kitchen) sites, religious places, and across the full yatra route.

Meanwhile, the police have briefed and trained the owners and staff of petrol pumps, dhabas, hotels, guest houses, and other roadside establishments along the route to report any unusual activity, suspicious objects, or unidentified persons to the nearest police station without delay.

