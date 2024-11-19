New Delhi (India), November 19 (ANI): With Delhi's air quality once again on hazardous levels, health and climate experts have termed the situation a "public health emergency", while calling for phasing out of fossil fuels and adopting clean energy solutions.

The capital's air quality index (AQI) has remained in the "severe" category for days, with PM2.5 concentrations surging past 400 mg/m3 -- far beyond the World Health Organization's (WHO) safe limit of 15 mg/m3 for 24-hour exposure.

In response, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) activated Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), imposing restrictions like bans on truck entry and a halt to public construction projects.

However, health experts argue that such measures are only temporary fixes for a problem that demands deeper, more systemic solutions.

Aarti Khosla, Director of Climate Trends, expressed the urgency of tackling air pollution with a multifaceted approach. She was speaking at a press conference in Baku on Health at the Heart of Climate Action: Urgent Call to End Fossil Fuel Reliance.

"Delhi's air quality index is close to 450 and, on average, has touched 1000 mg/m3 in some areas. The fact that there is no single source of pollution, but a combination of black carbon, ozone, and fumes from burning fossil fuels and farm fires, should push us to adopt multidisciplinary solutions. As temperatures drop in a La Nina year, poor wind circulation leaves pollutants hanging in the air. We need to be urgently responsive to the realities of climate change that the world is facing today," Khosla said.

The data is clear -- air pollution in Delhi and across South Asia has dire health implications.

Prolonged exposure to high levels of PM2.5 -- particulate matter small enough to penetrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream -- is linked to severe health outcomes including heart disease, lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and cognitive decline.

According to the State of Global Air 2024, air pollution contributed to 8.1 million premature deaths worldwide in 2021, with 2.1 million occurring in India alone.

Speaking at the conference, Courtney Howard, Vice-Chair of the Global Climate and Health Alliance (GCHA), pointed out the staggering financial contradiction in global policies.

"We are giving $1 trillion in subsidies to giant multinational corporations who are making record profits, but we are told there isn't enough money for health care. We need to fund health and healthcare to preserve health for current and future generations," Howard said.

The issue of air pollution is not exclusive to Delhi.

Enkhun Byambadorj, Co-Founder of Breathe Mongolia, presented an alarming perspective from his home country.

"We don't have a winter season, but an air pollution season now in Mongolia. A child living in a city versus a rural area has 40% lower lung function capacity due to air pollution. The narrative in support of fossil fuels focuses on economic growth as the only measure of success. We need to re-frame this narrative. The air we breathe is a choice we make as a society at the expense of our young children and the future of everyone," Byambadorj said.

Experts have attributed the spike in air pollution levels in Delhi to a reduction in temperature that has led to atmospheric stability. This restricts the dispersion of pollutants. There has also been a surge in fire events over the past two days, contributing to a substantial rise in PM pollution.

Jemilah Mahmood, Executive Director of Sunway Centre for Planetary Health, Malaysia, highlighted the broader regional challenge and said "Delhi's toxic air is a stark reminder that air pollution is not just an environmental issue--it's a public health emergency. Millions across South Asia and Southeast Asia are breathing poisoned air due to our dependence on fossil fuels. This isn't just damaging our lungs; it's fueling the planetary health crisis, undermining economies, and robbing us of quality years of life."

Arvind Kumar, a renowned chest surgeon and founder of Lung Care Foundation and Doctors for Clean Air & Climate Action, painted a stark picture of the toll that air pollution takes on human health.

"Polluted air is an invisible killer, infiltrating every breath we take and quietly wreaking havoc on our health. From triggering asthma attacks in children to fueling heart disease, lung cancer, and cognitive decline, emissions impact vulnerable communities the most. We need a concerted political effort to end this catastrophe, phase out fossil fuels, and prioritize clean energy. Without decisive action, we are sacrificing both our health and our future," Kumar said. (ANI)

