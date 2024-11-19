Bengaluru, November 19: Karnataka Police have killed one of the most wanted Maoist leaders of South India, Vikram Gowda, in an encounter in the Kabbinale forest region in Udupi district.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara announced this to the media on Tuesday. He said, "Our police forces encountered dreaded naxal leader Vikram Gowda on Monday evening. After being spotted by the police, Vikram Gowda opened fire on the police. The police in turn opened fire on him and killed him."

Maoist Leader Vikram Gowda Killed in Police Encounter

Watch: Vikram Gowda, a senior Naxal commander, was killed in an encounter during an anti-Naxal operation in Hebri Kabbinale, Karkala Taluk, Udupi district, Karnataka pic.twitter.com/SjYq5o7MJL — IANS (@ians_india) November 19, 2024

Vikram Gowda’s other three associates, who were with him, however, managed to escape from the police forces. The authorities have continued the combing operation in the region, Parameshwara stated.

The police forces had been keeping a vigil on the movements of Vikram Gowda. They had collected credible inputs about his movements and finally launched the operation, he stated.

"We thought the naxal movement had ended in the state. But, last week naxal leaders Raju and Latha's movements were tracked in the state. The combing operation was conducted for over a week," Parameshwara stated.

However, the forces gathered inputs about the movements of Vikram Gowda and under inevitable circumstances, he was encountered, Parameshwara stated.

"The Vikram Gowda team had attacked the police forces and the police had to shoot him down. The state government in its attempt had brought many naxals to the mainstream in the Pavagada region of Tumakuru district earlier through dialogues," the Home Minister said.

"These mainstreaming attempts are continuing currently as well. The state government will allow Naxals who want to surrender their weapons to lead normal lives. This process will go on. However, these incidents will occur naturally, when they try to flee the police in the forest region," Parameshwara stated.

The police had been hunting for Vikram Gowda for the last 20 years and every time he managed to escape. Though police spotted him several times and even launched operations, he could not be caught. Finally, he has been killed in police action, said the state Home Minister.

