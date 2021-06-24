Budaun (UP), Jun 24 (PTI) Two motorcycle-borne youths were killed after a tractor-trolley hit their vehicle here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Ataina Ghat bridge in Ushait police station area on Wednesday night, they said.

While Aslim (35) died on the spot, Manoj (22) lost his life on way to Usawan Community Health Center, Station House Officer Chetram Verma said, adding their bodies were sent for postmortem.

The tractor driver, Rajveer, has been detained, police said.

