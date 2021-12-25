Jaipur, Dec 25 (PTI) A couple and their minor daughter were killed and another daughter injured in a village in Bikaner on Saturday when a tractor carrying crushed stone rammed into the camel cart in which the family was travelling, police said.

The incident occurred near Ranisar village in Mahajan area when Jagdish (35) with his wife Laxmi (30) and daughters Krishna (2) and Jeevita (4) was going towards his field, they said.

Also Read | Delhi: Guinean Woman Held at Indira Gandhi International Airport With Heroin Valued at Rs 72 Crore.

A tractor hit the cart from behind and turned it over, crushing Jagdish, Laxmi, and Krishna under its wheels, Sub Inspector Mahajan Police Station Rajendra Kumar said.

The camel also died in the incident, he said.

Also Read | Delhi’s Air Quality Recorded in ‘Severe’ Category, Light Rain Likely in City Tomorrow.

The family was carrying flour, salt, and other cooking items with them, he added.

The tractor driver fled the scene after the incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)