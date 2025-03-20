Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 20 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday emphasised the importance of promoting traditional farming practices to increase farmers' income in the state. He believed that combining traditional methods with modern knowledge and science can lead to better outcomes, as per a release.

During a review of the Agriculture, Horticulture, and Cooperatives Department, Dhami directed officials to focus on innovation, cluster-based farming, and promoting millets. He also stressed the need to support farmers in producing traditional products and fruits, such as apples, pears, and peaches.

"The results of the work being done by the departments should be visible on the ground. The schemes being worked on by the departments for the coming financial year should be based on their physical status, financial progress, outcome, and output so that the budget is also used properly and the people's livelihood is also increased," said CM Dhami.

Dhami said that along with Aroma, Apple Mission, and Kiwi Mission, work should be done to increase the production of Uttarakhand's traditional products and fruits.

"Farmers should be encouraged to increase the production of pear, plum, malta, orange, and peach. Crops which are not damaged by animals should be promoted and farmers should be made aware to increase the production of medicinal plants," he added.

During the review of the Cooperative Department, the Chief Minister directed that proper training should be arranged for people in the field of cooperation.

To empower farmers, Dhami recommended strengthening the value chain system, increasing Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), and linking all Gram Sabhas to Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) within the next five years.

"In the next five years, all the Gram Sabhas of the state should be linked to PACS. Along with increasing business activities in cooperative societies, strong arrangements should be made for marketing," he said.

It was informed in the meeting that an e-Rupi arrangement was being made for the convenience of farmers. This facility will be started in the first week of April. This would provide quick, secure and transparent payment to the farmers, which will bring digital transformation to the agriculture sector.

The state is also promoting aromatic crops like damask rose, timaru, and cinnamon, and has arranged for the sale of fresh produce to the ITBP and the Army, providing a fixed market for farmers and promoting local products. (ANI)

