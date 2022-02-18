Ranchi, Feb 18 (PTI) Five girls, including three minors, allegedly being trafficked have been rescued from a bus stand and two people suspected to be involved in the racket have been arrested from Simdega district in Jharkhand.

Also Read | Hijab Row: Karnataka High Court Directs Govt Not to Violate Interim Order.

Simdega superintendent of police (SP) Dr. Shams Tabrez said that the girls, in the age group of 14 and 18, were being taken to Delhi via Ranchi.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: 39-Year-Old Man Stabbed and Robbed by Four People in Bhopal's Kamla Nagar.

“On a tip-off, anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU) police station in charge and his team raided the Simdega bus stand on Thursday and rescued the girls. Two traffickers were arrested with e-tickets,” the SP told PTI.

The two persons have been sent to jail on Friday and the girls are being sent for medical examination, the SP said.

The police claimed to have intensified vigilance against human traffickers in the district.

In the past 16 months, a total of 100 girls, boys, and women have been rescued from the clutches of traffickers and 37 people have been sent to jail in this connection, a police statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)