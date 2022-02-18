Bhopal, February 18: A 39-year-old man was stabbed and robbed late on February 14 by four people in Bhopal's Kamla Nagar. He was celebrating Valentine's Day with his wife and sister at a dhaba along Raisen road when four men robbed and stabbed him. As per police, his wife and sister left for home in his car while he boarded a shared auto-rickshaw.

As per the report published in India Today, the four accused took the victim to an isolated place and stabbed him multiple times and stole his gold chain and cash of Rs 7,000 then fled from the spot. The victim sustained injuries and contacted police via Dial-100. Madhya Pradesh: BJP Worker Bhavesh Purohit Found Dead In Hotel Room In Sanchi; Probe Launched.

Police have registered a complaint and begun an investigation. According to the CCTV recording, all the accused work as auto-rickshaw drivers and were returning from Raisen road when they picked up the victim.

