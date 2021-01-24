Bhubaneswar, Jan 24 (PTI) Train services on the Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam route were partially affected on Sunday after a goods train derailed at Palasa under the jurisdiction of the East Coast Railway Zone, an official said.

Two wagons of a tractor-laden goods train from Palakkad to Tinsukia jumped off the track at Palasa yard in Andhra Pradesh, following which a relief train was rushed to the site from Odisha's Khurda Road railway station, he said.

Railway officials have reached the spot and restoration work has started.

Konark special train was controlled at Pundi station, while two local trains between Visakhapatanam and Palasa and the Bhubaneswar-Palasa Express were short-terminated, the official said.

Train movement on the up line, however, is operational, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)