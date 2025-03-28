New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday said a passenger, who has bought physical ticket from the ticket counter can cancel it online through the IRCTC website or 139, but one has to visit the reservation centre for collecting the amount.

The issue was raised by BJP MP Medha Vishram Kulkarni, who asked whether the passengers who have purchased waiting tickets from counter as opposed to etickets are required to visit the station before the train's departure for ticket cancellation.

"Waitlisted PRS counter ticket shall be cancelled across the reservation counter on surrendering of the original PRS counter ticket as per time limit prescribed in Railway Passengers (Cancellation of Tickets and Refund of Fares) Rules 2015," Vaishnaw said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

"However, in normal circumstances, cancellation of PRS counter ticket can also be done online through IRCTC website or through 139 within the prescribed time limit as per Railway Passengers (Cancellation of Tickets and Refund of Fares) Rules 2015 and refund amount shall be collected by surrendering original PRS counter ticket across the reservation counters as per instructions issued from time to time," he added.

