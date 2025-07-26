New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Speaking on the 'Bima Sakhi Yojana', Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said, "We have accomplished the historic launch of the 'Bima Sakhi Yojana' under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This scheme is not only a major step towards women's empowerment but also towards providing economic security to rural and semi-urban India. The central government is committed to making every woman in the country self-reliant and economically strong."

According to a release from the Ministry of Rural Development, Chouhan said that the Ministry of Rural Development has entered into an important partnership with the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) to realise the Government of India's 'Insurance for All by 2047' mission. Under the financial inclusion initiative of the National Rural Livelihoods Mission, trained women from Self-Help Groups (SHGs) across the country will be appointed as 'Bima Sakhis' at the Gram Panchayat level.

"The 'Bima Sakhi Yojana' is a strong platform for women's entrepreneurship and financial independence. It reflects our commitment to realising the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' set forth by Prime Minister Modi," he said.

He emphasised that the scheme aims to economically empower rural women. By becoming 'Bima Sakhis', women are gaining new opportunities for entrepreneurship and income, thus supporting the goals of SDG 5 (Gender Equality) and the Lakhpati Didi Mission. He noted that by August 15, the number of Lakhpati Didis in the country would reach 2 crore (20 million) across India.

The Minister stated that the 'Bima Sakhi' scheme is adding a new chapter to both urban and rural employment at the local level with employment generation and women's workforce participation. Within this inclusive insurance ecosystem, Bima Sakhis are not only expanding access to insurance schemes but are also delivering trust-based services to the last mile.

He further mentioned that this initiative aligns with key government priorities and reinforces schemes such as Jan-Dhan Se Jan Suraksha, Digital India, and women skill development. Contributing to disaster protection as well, this scheme will act as a financial shield for rural families in disaster-affected areas.

"Bima Sakhis are not just insurance agents but pioneers of social change. They are carrying the torch of financial security to every village, as a result of which villages are becoming economically stronger and women more self-reliant," Chouhan stated.

At the end, he called on all states and partner organisations to join this people's movement and help take the 'Bima Sakhi Yojana' to every village and every household.

"The 'Bima Sakhi Yojana' is a transformational movement. With its support, we will make a strong contribution toward building a resilient, inclusive, and insured India. This initiative will give new momentum to the economic security and holistic development of our rural mothers and sisters," the Union Minister said. (ANI)

