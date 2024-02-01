Katni (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 1 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh police launched an investigation following complaints of transactions worth crores of rupees occurring from the bank accounts of a few youths, in Katni district, a police official said on Thursday.

All the youths are the residents of the same Gaitara village under Madhav Nagar police station limits in the district. The matter came to light after the youth lodged a complaint of the issue to the Superintendent of Police (SP) office.

According to the police, the entire matter is related to a finance bank, in which accounts of around 20 youths aged between 20 and 30 years of Gaitara village were opened. Transactions worth crores were made in Madhya Pradesh as well as in many parts of the country through these accounts.

Katni Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhijeet Kumar Ranjan said, "We have received complaints that some bank accounts have been opened in the name of local youths and large scale money transactions occurred from those accounts. The whole matter is under investigation and we are gathering information related to it. As soon as we get concrete information and if any criminal activity is found, we will ensure action into the matter according to the law."

"About 20 accounts have been opened and transactions worth about crores of rupees have taken place from all the accounts. According to the information we received so far, when the account holder youths have received the information about it, they get tensed about how such huge transactions took place through their account and report a complaint. Of these account holders, some are students and some are professionals," he added.

When asked about whether the matter is related to the 'Hawala', the SP further said that the probe into the matter was going on and it was difficult to draw conclusions as of now. It will be cleared only after the probe.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added. (ANI)

