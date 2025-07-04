Chandigarh, Jul 4 (PTI) Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Friday said chairpersons and representatives of urban local bodies (ULBs) across the country should adopt a "waste to wealth" approach by leveraging advanced technologies in waste management.

Dattatreya was addressing the closing ceremony of the two-day national conference of Urban Local Bodies of States and Union Territories in Manesar in Gurugram district.

The governor said such initiatives would not only provide a fresh impetus to the 'Swachhata Abhiyan' but also significantly enhance the economic resources of the urban local bodies.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had also addressed the gathering at the event on Thursday.

The Haryana governor congratulated Vidhan Sabha Speaker Harvinder Kalyan and his team for "successfully" organising the first-ever national conference for chairpersons of ULBs.

He said it is a matter of pride that representatives from across the country not only participated in in-depth deliberations but also shared best practices related to urban development.

The governor said the conference featured meaningful and constructive discussions on several key issues concerning urban governance, which will serve as a valuable guide for future policy-making.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan across the country, which has instilled a sense of awareness and positive thinking about cleanliness among citizens.

He urged all representatives to actively involve the community in this campaign through widespread public awareness efforts, so that cities can become cleaner and more beautiful.

"The greater the public participation in this mission, the more beautiful and healthier our cities will become," he said.

He especially emphasised the importance of special attention to the cleanliness of slum areas.

An official statement said additionally, the governor highlighted the need for the rapid digitalisation of ULBs to improve efficiency and transparency.

Dattatreya said the government is committed to providing ample employment opportunities for the youth.

In this context, he encouraged the ULBs to prioritise skill development initiatives in their respective areas to further enhance job prospects for youth.

He also stressed the importance of learning from cities that have emerged as role models in various sectors, encouraging others to adopt their best practices and strive to become leaders in their own domains.

Addressing the gathering, Madhya Pradesh Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya emphasised the critical importance of public participation in ULBs, stating that it must be transformed into a mass movement.

In his address, Kailash Vijayvargiya shared his journey, saying he began his public service as a councillor, later became a mayor and eventually served in both the Vidhan Sabha and the Lok Sabha.

Drawing from his experience, he said that ULBs are the most direct link between governance and the public. While the work at this level is highly challenging, he said, it is also deeply fulfilling.

Speaking to public representatives from across the country, he recalled a time when the Indore Municipal Corporation faced a severe shortage of funds.

In response, he appealed to the public to donate cement. The initiative received an overwhelming response, resulting in cement donations worth Rs 80 crore. This, in turn, enabled the construction of roads worth approximately Rs 300 crore, an exemplary model of public participation.

He also shared a remarkable green initiative from Indore, where a target was set to plant 12.4 lakh saplings in a single day -- a goal that was successfully achieved.

Remarkably, even after a year, all the saplings have survived, reflecting the true success and sustained impact of community involvement.

Vijayvargiya highlighted that under the leadership of PM Modi, there has been an unprecedented increase in the budget for ULBs since 2014, resulting in significant progress in the field of urban development.

Addressing the gathering, Haryana Assembly Speaker Kalyan said the successful organising of the national conference was made possible through the visionary initiative of Lok Sabha Speaker Birla.

He said Birla firmly believes that just like the Parliament and state legislative assemblies, local institutions at the grassroots level must also function effectively. This conference was organised with that very vision in mind, Kalyan said.

Kalyan highlighted PM Modi's vision of making India a developed nation by 2047.

He stressed that this goal cannot be achieved without a robust democracy and that the strength of democracy is intrinsically linked to the empowerment of local bodies and panchayati raj institutions.

In this spirit, he called upon all chairpersons and representatives present to take a pledge to contribute actively toward this national objective and to work diligently toward advancing their respective cities in all areas of development.

On this occasion, Deputy Speaker of the Haryana Assembly Krishan Middha, Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh, Secretary General of the Rajya Sabha P C Mody and other distinguished dignitaries were also present.

