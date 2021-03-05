Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5 (ANI): A delegation of the transgender community on Thursday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, apprising him about the denial of their fundamental rights and the exploitation faced by the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have met the governor for our basic demands of food, clothes and housing, our fundamental rights and the exploitation faced by the community during the lockdown," Salma Khan, a member of the organisation Kinner Maa Ek Samajik Sanstha, told ANI.

Khan said a board has already formed in the state in 2020, regarding the issues, but has not been activated. "The governor assured us for of a solution to our issues," she added.

Salma also said that her organisation has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on March 1 over non-implementation of the 2014 Supreme Court's order.

"Supreme Court's judgment in 2014 has not been implemented in State. Governor assured us that he will hold talks with concerned officers and resolve issues," she said. (ANI)

