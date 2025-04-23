Prayagraj (UP), Apr 23 (PTI) Members of the transgender community staged a protest here on Wednesday against the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam by burning an effigy symbolising terrorism and raising slogans against Pakistan.

The demonstration took place at Subhash Crossing in the Civil Lines area, where the protestors shouted slogans such as “Pakistan Murdabad”.

The protest was led by Kaushalyanand Giri, a prominent figure in the transgender community.

Talking to reporters, Giri expressed deep anger over Tuesday's attack. “The entire transgender community is outraged by what happened in Pahalgam. That is why we have gathered here to burn an effigy of terrorism,” Giri said.

“People often say terrorists have no religion, but if that's true, why did they target tourists based on their religion?” Giri asked.

BJP workers, led by party leader Pawan Srivastava, also gathered at Subhash Crossing and set ablaze the national flag of Pakistan while shouting anti-Pakistan slogans.

Terrorists struck a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others.

