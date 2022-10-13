Jaipur, Oct 13 (PTI) Tremors were felt in parts of the Churu district of Rajasthan Thursday evening, officials said.

According to the Met department, the earthquake measured 3.5 in magnitude.

Also Read | Karnataka: Hindu Man ‘Forced’ To Convert to Islam in Bengaluru, Five Arrested.

The police control room said there was no report of damage to property or loss of life.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)