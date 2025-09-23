New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): The maiden Tri Services Academia Tech Symposium (T-SATS), a landmark two-day initiative aimed at synergising the Services-Academia R&D ecosystem, concluded on September 23 at the Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi, the Ministry of Defence said in a release.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan presided over the closing ceremony, which was attended by Minister of State (MoS) Defence Sanjay Seth and Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi.

The symposium brought together top minds from the armed forces, academia and research institutions to accelerate indigenous defence research and innovation. It provided an opportunity to academia, especially scholars and innovators, to present their research studies and innovations, and identify their possible military use cases.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the Chief Guest on the second day, appreciated the R&D Exhibition showcasing the high potential of academia in defence-related innovations. He felicitated select project proposals and exhibits and also announced ten promising project proposals which will be taken up for R&D.

Delivering the keynote address, Dharmendra Pradhan lauded the Armed Forces for placing their trust in India's youth and academia, noting that this partnership is transforming research into real defence applications. He highlighted India's rapid rise in global innovation rankings, the expansion of universities in international listings, and the doubling of research expenditure as indicators of growing national capability.

He highlighted India's shift from defence imports to exports, with achievements such as Operation Sindoor and the success of DRDO and ISRO showcasing the power of indigenous innovation. He called for academia, industry, and the Armed Forces to continue this collaboration as an annual mechanism for national strength and self-reliance.

In his address, Raksha Rajya Mantri Sanjay Seth highlighted that the Tri-Services Academia Tech Symposium has underscored the immense potential of our scientific talent in developing technologies to meet the operational needs of the Armed Forces. Emphasising that 2025 has been declared as the Year of Reforms, he outlined initiatives to modernise the forces through AI, cyber, robotics, hypersonics, and space technologies, alongside simplified procurement and strengthened Integrated Theatre Commands.

Showcasing success stories like Operation Sindoor and the iDEX programme, he noted India's rapid growth in defence production, with MSMEs and start-ups playing a crucial role. He called upon academia, industry, and the Armed Forces to translate discussions into bold actions, making India future-ready and globally recognised for strength, progress, and self-reliance.

Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, in his address, emphasised the need to invest in niche technologies, highlighting the untapped potential of academia-military collaboration. He noted the overwhelming response to the newly launched portal (www.tsats.org.in), with nearly 450 proposals received, of which 40% were shortlisted for one-on-one guidance with subject matter experts from the three services. Stressing the importance of mission-driven research, he underlined the creation of technology clusters, internship programs, and defence incubation cells to nurture innovation, including from tier-2 and tier-3 institutions.

The second day of the event featured a Panel Discussion on "Building Future Defence Technology Ecosystem and Technologies", moderated by the Additional Director General, Army Design Bureau. The discussion highlighted challenges in the existing research and development (R&D) process and procedures. It explored mechanisms to establish a structured, outcome-driven partnership between academia and the armed forces, to develop niche technologies and customise dual-use technologies for defence applications, in the fastest possible timeframe.

The Compendium of Technological Challenges (CTC) for the three services was also released by the Minister of Education. The requirements of futuristic technology/ equipment with futuristic military applications are outlined in the CTCs. Responses are invited from the Defence Innovation Ecosystem, and selected responses will be reviewed by High-Powered Selection Committees and taken up as projects through appropriate R&D Schemes.

The symposium has laid a strong foundation for sustained academia-defence collaboration, ensuring that innovation translates into tangible operational capabilities. It stands as a milestone event that will continue to yield transformative outcomes for national security and self-reliance in the years ahead. (ANI)

