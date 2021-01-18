New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) The Tribal Affairs Ministry will sign a pact with the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) to purchase Khadi fabric worth Rs 14.7 crore for tribal students, according to a statement issued on Monday.

Under the pact to be signed on Tuesday, the ministry will procure over six lakh metres of Khadi fabric in 2020-21 for the students of the Eklavya residential schools run by it.

"As the government increases the number of Eklavya schools every year, the purchase of Khadi fabric will also increase proportionally," the statement said.

Under another MoU, the National Scheduled Tribe Finance Development Corporation (NSTFDC), an agency of the ministry responsible for the economic development of tribals, will be roped in as a partner to implement the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme.

