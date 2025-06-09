Jamshedpur/Ranchi (Jharkhand), Jun 9 (PTI) Lashing out at the JMM-led government in Jharkhand over the gang rape of a minor in Godda district, senior BJP leader Raghubar Das claimed that tribal girls are not safe even in Chief Minister Hemant Soren's own constituency, and also questioned his "silence" over the incident.

A 17-year-old tribal girl was allegedly raped by 10 men when she went out to relieve herself in Sundar Pahari police station area in Godda district on Sunday. Eight of the accused have been arrested so far.

Also Read | Modi Govt's Works To Be Written in Golden Letters, May God Give Good Sense to Rahul Gandhi, Says JP Nadda.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) said that the incident is heartbreaking and deserves the strongest condemnation, and that the accused will be brought to justice and the law will ensure strictest punishment for the guilty, but also attacked Das for "stooping to a new low by politicising such as sensitive matter".

Das said that Sundar Pahari area falls under the CM's constituency of Barhait.

Also Read | Are You Seeing 'X' Ads With 'Hrithik Roshan' or 'Shreya Ghoshal' Photo? Scam Campaigns Use AI-Generated Images and Fake Headlines To Trick Users Into Scam Ads.

"The gang rape of a minor tribal girl in the CM's home constituency is horrible and the state is ashamed of the incident," Das, a former chief minister, said in a statement.

"It is unfortunate for the people of the state that tribal daughters are unsafe in a state ruled by a tribal chief minister. This is not the first incident but atrocities on women across the state continue to increase and the state government remains a mere spectator," Das alleged while questioning Soren's silence over the incident.

The BJP leader alleged that "attempts were being made to hush up the incident".

"When our daughters are not safe in the home constituency of the chief minister, it is not difficult to imagine the state of affairs in other districts of Jharkhand," he added.

The BJP leader claimed that rapes have become a common phenomenon, be it in Simdega, Gumla, Godda, Khunti or state capital Ranchi.

Das demanded that trials of such incidents should take place in fast-track courts to ensure stringent punishment for the perpetrators.

He also demanded that adequate compensation be immediately given to the survivor.

"Women are the strength of our society. If they are not safe, it is the failure of the entire system," the former Jharkhand BJP chief said.

"The CM should speak up on this matter," he added.

Reacting to Das's allegations, JMM central spokesperson Tanuj Khatri said that the incident is heartbreaking and deserves the strongest condemnation.

"The tragic incident involving a young girl in Godda is heartbreaking and deserves the strongest condemnation. No words are enough to express our collective grief and outrage. The police are actively investigating the case, and all the accused will be brought to justice. The law will ensure the strictest punishment for the guilty," Khatri said in a statement.

"However, former chief minister and BJP leader Raghubar Das has stooped to a new low by politicising such a sensitive matter. At a time when society needs unity, his opportunistic statements only embolden criminals and demoralise law enforcement," he said.

Das would do well to reflect on his own tenure before pointing fingers. The people of Jharkhand have not forgotten the series of crimes against women that took place under his administration, he said, while recalling several earlier incidents of rape.

"The Hemant Soren-led government is committed to the safety, dignity, and justice for every citizen, especially the tribal communities and women of Jharkhand. We will not allow any criminal to escape justice, and we will certainly not allow politics to come in the way of truth.

"Let us all remember justice is not a political slogan -- it is a responsibility. We urge the BJP to stop playing with people's emotions and to refrain from exploiting tragedy for political mileage," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)