Ranchi, Jul 14 (PTI) Various tribal organisations staged a demonstration near the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi on Monday, demanding the implementation of the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act or PESA Act, in Jharkhand.

The demonstration, led by the Kendria Sarna Samiti (KSS), marked the conclusion of a four-day march that began in Gumla on July 11.

KSS president Bablu Munda said the march started from the birthplace of Kartik Oraon, a tribal leader who had served as a minister in former PM Indira Gandhi's cabinet, at Litatoli in Gumla.

"It reached Ranchi's ITI Market on Sunday night. On Monday, the march concluded at Raj Bhavan with the demonstration," he said.

Munda said they are demanding the implementation of the PESA Act to protect the rights of tribal communities like Pahan, Painbhora, Kotwar, Mahato, Manki Munda and Baiga.

"The Hemant Soren government is not implementing PESA. It is involved in destroying the traditional systems of the tribals to benefit a particular community," he alleged.

The PESA Act, which recognises the rights of tribal communities in scheduled areas, was enacted in 1996. However, the law has not yet been implemented in the state.

In May, the Panchayati Raj Department released the draft PESA rules, seeking feedback and suggestions from the people.

