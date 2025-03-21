Ranchi, March 21 (PTI) Various tribal outfits have called for an 18-hour bandh in Ranchi from 6 am on Saturday in protest against the construction of a flyover near a Sarna Sthal, a sacred tribal religious site.

The organisations took out a torchlight procession here on Friday evening, seeking people's support for the bandh.

The protestors are demanding the removal of a ramp being built in Siram Toli, claiming it obstructs access to the religious site and could disturb its sanctity due to frequent traffic movements.

Braving incessant rains, tribal men and women gathered at Jaipal Singh Munda stadium and took out the procession.

The procession culminated in the city's famous Albert Ekka Chowk.

The protestors alleged that the government ignored their concerns.

They said when thousands of tribals gather at Siram Toli Sarna Sthal during Sarhul, the most significant tribal festival, the flyover ramp would disrupt access to the site.

Niranjana Herenj Toppo, a tribal leader, said they have urged the trader community and various transport associations including autorickshaw associations to extend their support to the bandh.

In view of the bandh call, Ranchi police has made elaborate security arrangements.

The administration has urged the organisations to hold the protest peacefully without causing trouble to anyone.

The district administration has issued strict instructions stating that anyone involved in the bandh or chakka jam should not cause any disruption or obstruction to the traffic, dignitaries, students, members of educational institutions, or the general public, the Ranchi administration said in a statement.

The construction of a 2.34-km-long elevated road, which includes a 132-metre section over a railway line, is aimed at easing traffic by connecting Siram Toli to Mecon.

The Rs 340-crore project was launched in August 2022, an official said.

