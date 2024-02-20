Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 20 (ANI): The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) congratulated its newly elected Rajya Sabha members for taking their seats in the Upper House on Tuesday.

"Our leaders, @sagarikaghose, @SushmitaDevAITC, Mamata Thakur, and @MdNadimulHaque6, have taken their seats in the Rajya Sabha as esteemed members of the Council of States," the AITC said in a post on 'X'.

Sagarika Ghose, Sushmita Dev, Mamata Thakur and Nadimul Haque were elected to the Rajya Sabha from West Bengal on Tuesday.

Taking on the Bharatiya Janata Party, the AITC said, "Embracing a strong women-centric ethos, our Rajya Sabha MPs are ready to take on the fight against the BJP zamindars and work towards reviving the essence of a diverse, multi-religious, multi-caste, multi-linguistic, and inclusive India."

Stressing the diverse composition of its Rajya Sabha contingent, the party said, "With a majority of them being women, our hearts brim with greater joy, as this diverse representation promises a more inclusive and dynamic approach to addressing the needs and aspirations of our people."

Earlier last week, Trinamool Congress candidates Matua leader Mamata Bala Thakur and author Sagarika Ghose filed their nominations for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. Along with them, two other leaders from the party were also chosen for the Upper House.

Mamata Bala Thakur is a former member of the Lok Sabha and holds an important significance in the Matua community.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Mahendra Bhatt was elected unopposed as a Rajya Sabha MP on Tuesday. Bhatt filed his nomination for Rajya Sabha elections in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and other party leaders in Dehradun.

BJD's Debashish Samantaray also thanked Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik after being elected as Rajya Sabha MP.

The Election Commission has scheduled the Rajya Sabha elections for 15 states, including Uttar Pradesh, for February 27. Voting will take place from 9 am to 4 pm on this date, with the deadline for nominations set for February 15. The results of the elections will be announced on the same day, February 27. (ANI)

