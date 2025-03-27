Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 27 (ANI): Five candidates from Tripura were selected as Agniveers after undergoing pre-recruitment training by Assam Rifles at Radhanagar.

"The registration phase for the training was from February 13 to March 22, 2024, followed by a comprehensive coaching program from March 26 to April 20, 2024," as per an official release.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on March 27: Mariah Carey, Quentin Tarantino, Imran Tahir and Ram Charan - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on March 27.

During training, Assam Rifles provided coaching, accommodation, and messing to all candidates, ensuring they were well-prepared for the selection process.

"The online Computer-Based Examination (CBE) for Agniveer commenced on April 22, 2024, and the successful candidates in CBE underwent the second phase of coaching, focusing on physical training, starting June 3, 2024," the release read.

Also Read | Bengaluru Cylinder Blast: 45-Year-Old Man and Wife Sustain Severe Burn Injuries After LPG Cylinder Explodes Inside House.

The candidates then appeared for the physical and medical tests from January 17 to 19, 2025, where their endurance and capabilities were rigorously assessed.

The five successful candidates who qualified after the rigorous selection process are Ruhit Debbarma, Dwip Das, Aniruddha De, Koushik Sukla Das, and Ajoy Debnath. They will now move forward to serve the nation as Agniveers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)