Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 26 (ANI): Speaker of the Tripura Legislative Assembly, Biswabandhu Sen, who had been undergoing treatment after suffering a massive cerebral stroke on August 8, passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Friday morning. Official sources confirmed his demise.

The veteran leader is survived by his wife, one son, and one daughter. His mortal remains will be brought to Tripura on Saturday.

As a mark of respect, the Tripura government has declared a three-day state mourning starting from Friday. The government also announced that all government offices, institutions, schools, colleges, and other educational institutions will remain closed on Friday.

Expressing deep grief over the demise, Chief Minister Manik Saha said the loss was irreparable. "I am deeply shocked. The passing away of the Speaker is an irreparable loss to the party. I convey my deep condolences to the bereaved family and his followers," the Chief Minister wrote in a Facebook post.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed his condolences through social media. "The demise of Biswa Bandhu Sen Ji, the Speaker of the Tripura Legislative Assembly, is deeply saddening. A committed leader who devoted several years to public service, Sen Ji's passing is a grave loss to the state's political arena. My thoughts are with his bereaved family, friends, and admirers. Om Shanti, Shanti, Shanti," he wrote.

According to the Tripura government, Biswabandhu Sen was widely respected for his dedication to public service and his long association with Tripura's political life. (ANI)

