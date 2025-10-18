Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 18 (ANI): Tripura has achieved a significant milestone at the national level by securing three prestigious awards for outstanding performance in implementing flagship programmes of the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs. Minister of Tribal Welfare Sukla Charan Noatia informed that the state was recognised for the efficient and timely implementation of the PM JANMAN Scheme (Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan).

A press conference jointly organised by the Tribal Welfare Department and the TRP & PTG Department. The event was graced by the presence of Minister for Tribal Welfare, Bikash Debbarma, along with the Secretary of Tribal Welfare, Kumar Shashi.

Also Read | Air India Flight AI 138 Snag in Milan Strands 255 Delhi-Bound Passengers Ahead of Diwali; Flyers Claim Left Without Food (Video).

Minister of Tribal Welfare Sukla Charan Noatia said, "The main focus of today's press conference was the PM JANMAN Scheme, which was launched by our PM in Jharkhand on November 15, 2023. This scheme primarily aims to ensure the development of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) and other underdeveloped tribal communities across various states. Through this initiative, the PM has introduced the PM JANMAN Scheme under this department to promote inclusive tribal development. Under this scheme, Tripura has been sanctioned Rs 523.27 crore for a period of three years. To ensure the successful implementation of the scheme, 11 different departments in Tripura have been engaged. Surveys have already been conducted, and funds have been distributed to the respective departments."

He added that under the leadership of Chief Minister Manik Saha, the State Government has been giving utmost importance to the effective implementation of every scheme of the Prime Minister and the Government of India so that the benefits reach the people at the grassroots level.

Also Read | Indian Railways To Take Action Against Social Media Handles Sharing 'Misleading' Videos Related to Railway Operations During This Festive Season.

The recognition was conferred during the National Conference on 'Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan' held on October 17, 2025, at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi.

The conference, organised under the theme "From Concept to Implementation of Tribal Village Vision 2030," was graced by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, as the Chief Guest. Also present were the Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, Jewel Oram, and Minister of State, Durgadas Ukey, along with several other dignitaries from across the country.

At the event, Tripura was honoured with two national awards for being the best state in implementing the Dharti Aba Jana Bhagidari Abhiyan and the best state in implementing the PM Jana Man programme. The awards were received by Dr K Sasikumar, IFS, Secretary of the Department of Tribal Welfare, Government of Tripura, from the Hon'ble President. Additionally, North Tripura district was recognised as the best district in implementing PM Jana Man, with Chandni Chandran, IAS, District Magistrate and Collector, receiving the award on behalf of the district.

These awards highlight Tripura's remarkable progress in tribal welfare and community-driven development. The state's achievements under the PM Jana Man initiative include the successful completion of housing projects, expansion of Anganwadi centres, provision of drinking water and electricity connections to thousands of families, and the establishment of mobile network towers, multipurpose centres, Vandhan Vikash Kendras, and new rural roads. Such comprehensive efforts reflect the government's commitment to holistic development in tribal areas.

Tripura's exemplary performance under the Dharti Aba Janbhagidari Abhiyan, India's largest tribal empowerment programme, launched in June 2025, also drew national appreciation. The state successfully conducted over 4,000 saturation camps, witnessing participation from more than 12.7 lakh people -- one of the highest in the country. The initiative gained significant momentum as the Chief Minister appointed a Minister as 'Prabhari' for each district, ensuring close monitoring and effective delivery of services related to identity documentation, financial inclusion, healthcare, and social welfare.

The Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan, under which the conference was held, is a transformative initiative of the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs inspired by the vision of the Prime Minister. It seeks to empower tribal communities to plan, implement, and monitor their own development in a participatory manner. The movement emphasises co-creation and shared responsibility between citizens, institutions, and the government for inclusive growth.

Tripura's recognition at this prestigious national platform stands as a testament to the visionary leadership of the Chief Minister, the strategic guidance of senior administrative officials, and the tireless efforts of district administrations and grassroots workers. Their coordinated efforts have positioned Tripura as a national role model in tribal welfare and inclusive governance.

This national honour not only celebrates Tripura's remarkable achievements but also reinforces its continued commitment to ensuring dignity, empowerment, and equitable development for every tribal citizen of the state. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)