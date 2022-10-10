Agartala, Oct 10 (PTI) Asserting that the Centre is focused on checking drug menace, Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday revealed that Tripura is being used as a corridor for trafficking narcotics to Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Briefing reporters, following a high-level meeting on narcotics smuggling and national security in Guwahati last week, the CM said measures would be taken to increase surveillance along the state's borders.

Also Read | Over Eight Crore Content Creators in India but Only 1.5 Lakh Able To Earn; Most Make Just Rs 16,000 per Month: Report.

"Narcotics are being sent to Bangladesh from Myanmar via Tripura's border with Assam and Mizoram, despite all-out effort to stop drug smuggling," he said.

The high-level meeting, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, was attended by chief ministers, chief secretaries and DGPs of northeastern states.

Also Read | Murugha Mutt Seer Sex Scandal: Karnataka Court Extends Judicial Custody of Rape-Accused Shivamurthy Sharanaru Till October 21.

"This is for the first time, the Union home minister held a meeting on drug trafficking with chief ministers and DGPs of the northeast. He made it clear that the country will not allow its soil to be used for narcotics smuggling," the CM maintained.

Highlighting Tripura's effort to make the state drug-free since 2018, Saha said his government has made highest drug seizures, including heroin, brown sugar, ganja and yaba tablets.

A special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to probe 19 cases registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, he said.

Emphasising the need for regular interaction with the SPs of Assam, Mizoram and Tripura, the chief minister made some specific proposals to curb the flow of drugs in the region.

"Since Bangladesh is the destination, we need to hold talks with the law enforcement agencies of the neighbouring country. Besides, border vigil should be strengthened further," he said, adding that an office of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), if set up in Tripura, could help the cause.

Saha sought financial aid from the Centre to use drone technology in inaccessible terrains.

"We will seek funds from the central government to boost surveillance measures across the border," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)