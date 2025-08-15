Agartala (Tripura) [India], August 15 (ANI): On the occasion of Independence Day, Lok Sabha MP and former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb marked the day with a series of patriotic and humanitarian activities.

The day began with his visit to Shantikali Ashram in Sarbong, Amarpur, where he hoisted the National Flag alongside the Ashram's head, Chitta Maharaj, in the presence of tribal students from local schools and hostels. Deb also interacted warmly with the students, encouraging them to contribute towards nation-building.

Later, he attended a blood donation camp organised at Amarpur Town Hall, where he personally donated blood, underscoring the importance of voluntary blood donation for saving lives.

In the afternoon, Deb visited the homes of three brave soldiers -- Pranab Ghosh (TSR), Ajoy Ghosh (CRPF), and Jiten Debbarma (TSR) -- on the initiative of Charilam Mandal in Charilam. He met with their families, acknowledging the soldiers' dedication and sacrifice for the nation, and expressed gratitude for their service.

The day's events reflected a blend of patriotism, social responsibility, and respect for the armed forces, resonating strongly with the spirit of Independence Day.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday hoisted the National Flag to mark the 79th Independence Day celebrations. Extending his wishes to the people, the Chief Minister also applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in taking the country forward.

"This is a matter of pride for us that our PM Modi is taking the country forward, and our state and other states are also moving forward. Today, I congratulate the people of Tripura and the people of the entire country on Independence Day," CM Manik Saha told ANI.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday inaugurated a series of social initiatives at Sanghati Club, Shankar Chowmuhani, Agartala, including a blood donation camp, posthumous eye donation pledge drive, Aadhaar registration, and marriage registration services.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister stressed the importance of blood donation and lauded Sanghati Club's active involvement in various social activities beyond worship.

The Chief Minister appreciated the day's initiatives, which also included body donation and marriage certificate distribution, noting that similar programmes were organised by the club last Independence Day. (ANI)

