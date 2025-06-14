Agartala, Jun 14 (PTI) The Tripura unit of the BJP on Saturday staged protest rallies across the state protesting the attack and vandalisation of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral house in Bangladesh.

Thousands of party leaders, workers and supporters, holding party flags, participated in protest rallies in all the ten organisational districts of the state and raised slogans against the interim government in the neighbouring country for failing to protect the historic structure.

Also Read | King Cobras Found Near Mount Everest Raise Alarms Over Climate Change.

BJP state vice president Subal Bhowmik and general secretary Bhagaban Das led the protest rally near Agartala Integrated Land Customs Station condemning the attack on Tagore's ancestral house in Sirajganj district of Bangladesh.

"We took out rallies in all the organisational districts of the party, condemning the attack by fundamentalist groups. Under Muhammad Yunus, a chaotic situation has been created in Bangladesh and minorities are facing hardships," Das told reporters.

Also Read | Iran-Israel Conflict: Indian Mission in Tel Aviv Establishes 24×7 Helpline After Escalation With Tehran.

"The attack on Tagore's ancestral house is an attack on Bengali heritage and our identity. If such attacks continue, we will launch massive protests in future," he said.

The party's media in-charge, Sunit Sarkar, said that under the Yunus regime, it appears fundamentalists have a free run in Bangladesh.

"The attack on Tagore's ancestral house is a glaring example of how fundamentalists have become active in the neighbouring country. The BJP will not remain silent if such a situation continues to prevail," he said.

Tipra Motha Party (TMP) supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma said, "How do we expect that a nation, which could not show respect to its father of the nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, will tolerate Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore?"

"The library of Maharaja Bir Bikram Manikya at Comilla was vandalised senselessly by fundamentalist groups. We strongly condemned the attack on Tagore's house. They forget that Bangladesh's national anthem is Tagore's creation. They should show him some respect," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)