Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 18 (ANI): In a significant step toward improving the quality of drinking water in urban areas, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday inaugurated 45 DTWS Iron Removal Plants constructed under the AMRUT 2.0 project within the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) area.

The inaugural programme was held at the Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan in Agartala.

The state government remain committed to ensuring safe and clean drinking water for every household in the city. The newly established Iron Removal Plants will play a crucial role in reducing the excess iron content in the supplied water, helping to improve public health and overall living standards.

Senior officials from the Urban Development Department, AMC representatives, engineers, and eminent persons were present at the event.

This initiative is considered a major milestone in the Tripura Government's ongoing efforts to strengthen urban infrastructure and enhance public service delivery under the AMRUT 2.0 project.

Earlier, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha attended an event organised on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas at the Khumpui Academy in Khumulwng.

CM Manik Saha stated that the state government is particularly committed to the socio-economic development of the Janajati community.

He said that the progress of the state is not possible without the development of the janajati community, and the present state government is working for their welfare, following the path shown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

CM Saha said this at a function organised on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas at the Khumpui Academy in Khumulwng.

Speaking at the function, Saha said, "We all know that the Prime Minister announced the celebration of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas on November 15 every year to honour the role of the Janajati community in India's freedom struggle. Bhagwan Birsa Munda is called a legendary leader. Prime Minister Modi has understood the need to highlight his valour and heroism. Birsa Munda was born on November 15, 1875. Today, we celebrate the birthday of Birsa Munda."

He added that, like last year, Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas is being celebrated this year through various programs. (ANI)

