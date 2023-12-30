Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 30 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha attended a blood donation camp on the occasion of the 53rd Mohautsava of Sri Sri Gauranga Mahaprabhu in Agartala on Friday.

The blood donation camp was organised by the Bazaar committee at the Math Chowmuni Bazar area in Agartala.

While addressing the people on the occasion, the Chief Minister praised the committee for bringing women from old-age homes and serving them with food and warm clothes.

"I am glad to hear that the committee has decided to bring the old mothers from old age home and serve them with food and warm clothes. It's a noble cause," the CM said.

The CM also inaugurated the Sale of Articles of Rural Artisans Society (SARAS) Mela 2023 with the theme of "Didi Lakhpati Tripura Agragati" on Friday.

The SARAS Mela has aimed to enrich and empower every woman who has been working hard for a long time with different small and medium businesses or projects of the Tripura Government, especially those taken care of by the Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM) and Rural Development.

In this SARAS Mela, different stalks have been installed by the participants of various places, including remote and village areas, with their manufacturing products.

SARAS Mela is organised by the Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission and Tripura Rural Development departments.

Meanwhile, a 14-day-long ASOMI SARAS Mela 2023, which commenced earlier this week, is underway at Ganesh Mandir Field of Khanapara in Assam's Guwahati.

The fair was inaugurated by Assam Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass.

By aiming to promote entrepreneurs and self-help groups (SHGs), the Assam Panchayat and Rural Development Department have organised the Asomi Saras Mela in Guwahati, where entrepreneurs from different states of the country have come to participate and promote their products. (ANI)

