Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 16 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Sunday attended the observance of National Press Day 2025 at Sukanta Academy in Agartala. The state-level programme brought together journalists, media professionals and dignitaries to reflect on the role of a free and responsible press in a democracy.

The event aimed to highlight the significance of ethical journalism and discuss contemporary challenges faced by the media sector. Alongside the Tripura Chief Minister, Secretary Dr P K Chakraborty, Bimbisar Bhattacharjee, Director of ICA, and other dignitaries were present.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended greetings to journalists on National Press Day and lauded their contribution to upholding democratic values. He praised media professionals for their dedication, stating that a strong and effective press is essential for the growth and strengthening of democracy.

In a post on X, CM Dhami wrote, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all journalist colleagues, the fourth pillar of democracy, on National Press Day."

"For strengthening democracy, it is extremely essential for the fourth pillar to be strong and effective. I bow a million times to your commitment, hard work, and fearlessness in keeping society aware, making power accountable, and providing a platform for the voice of the people," he said.

National Press Day, observed annually on November 16, commemorates the establishment of the Press Council of India, which acts as a regulatory body for the news media.

A day earlier, CM Dhami attended the Dehradun Literature Festival at Doon International School and released the book 'Leading Ladies of India' authored by Venu Agrahara Dhingra. He said literature is a powerful medium for expressing emotions and experiences and plays a key role in fostering social and cultural awareness. He expressed hope that the book would inspire readers, especially women. (ANI)

