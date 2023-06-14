Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 14 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday called on the state's women voters to play a pivotal role in next year's Lok Sabha elections and gift two lotuses to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by securing victory in both seats in 2024.

The chief minister made the remark while gracing 'Vidushi Mahila Sanmelan' organised by Pradesh BJP Mahila Morcha to commemorate the completion of 9 years of PM Modi at the helm.

During his address at the event, he highlighted Prime Minister Modi's relentless efforts in implementing welfare measures to uplift the socio-economic status of women in the country.

"In line with our Prime Minister's footsteps, the present state government has introduced several programs for the betterment of the mothers and sisters of Tripura," the chief minister said.

He further revealed that the state government had reserved 33 per cent government jobs for women, thereby demonstrating its thrust on their welfare. The number of self-help groups in Tripura has seen a significant rise from 4,100 in 2018 to 39,672 in 2023, he noted, adding that this development has positively impacted around 354,000 women in the state.

"The Community Investment Fund has allocated a sum of Rs 237.86 crore to over 26,558 self-help groups, while a revolving fund of Rs 21.13 crores has also been granted to more than 18,448 self-help groups. Moreover, free education for women has been guaranteed in all colleges, ensuring their access to quality education," CM Saha said.

He further acknowledged PM Modi's consistent efforts in transforming the nation's welfare.

"Since 2014, the Prime Minister has spearheaded numerous initiatives for the welfare of our citizens. He has established 390 new universities in the past nine years, supplementing the 723 that already prevails in the country. The development of communication systems, including national highways and railways, has been prioritised in various regions. Additionally, through the Act East policy, he has diligently focused on the development of the Northeast, bringing significant benefits to our people," the CM said.

He added, "The Lok Sabha election is approaching and we have to gift two lotuses to PM Modi by winning both the seats in the state. And, for this to happen, our women voters need to play an important role".

Among the other dignitaries at the event were Tripura BJP president Rajib Bhattacharya, minister Shantana Chakma, Legislative Assembly's chief secretary Kalyani Roy, BJP's state general secretary Papiya Dutta, and others. (ANI)

