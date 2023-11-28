Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 27 (ANI): Union Home Ministry adviser for the North East, AK Mishra, met Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday.

In the meeting, both had a detailed discussion about the development of the Scheduled Tribes in the state.

AK Mishra was appointed by Home Minister Amit Shah as the interlocutor for talks between the Central government and the Tipra Motha Party, which is demanding a separate Tipraland within the state of Tripura.

Manik Saha, while speaking to ANI, said that he requested that AK Mishra talk with the leaders of the political parties of all the 19 tribes and discuss how the development of each could be brought about.

"We discussed many issues, like education, road communication, financial budgets, and some more important ones. For the development of the scheduled tribes, I apprised him of all the issues and requested that he talk with the leaders of the political parties of all the 19 tribes and discuss how each could be developed. There is also a need to focus on different cells, like the Janjati Morcha of the BJP and various student welfare organisations," Manik Saha said.

" I hope that in the coming days, we will all live peacefully together in Tripura. And if there should be any difference in anything, we will solve it," Manik Saha added. (ANI)

